CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members intend to use an appointment to fill a vacant council seat.
The vacancy was created after Steve Knepper was elected mayor in November and recently was sworn in. Knepper had served on the council for 16 years.
Council members discussed this week how to fill the open seat. They unanimously decided to appoint someone at the council’s meeting on Feb. 14.
Knepper emphasized that council members had the option to fill the seat however they saw fit. He noted that they could take a look at the results of the November election.
“It’s been common to consider the next vote-getter in the last election,” Knepper said. “That kind of respects the last vote of the people.”
Seven people ran for three available council seats, with newcomer Megan Oliphant and incumbents Michael Delaney and Riley Rausch earning the most votes.
Bill Hosch, who had served on the council for 10 years, lost his re-election bid but earned the fourth-highest number of votes. Last month, while still on the council, he asked council members to consider him if they made an appointment.
Council Member Andy Kelchen said that he heard support from multiple people about an individual that did not run for a council seat in November but instead ran in a different race.
“She could’ve (ran for council), and you don’t know if she would’ve been the next-most vote-getter had she run in that race or not,” Kelchen said. “So, I think it would be fair to include her. She showed great interest in wanting to run for mayor. She had passion for the city.”
While Kelchen did not refer to the individual by name, Sue Knepper was the only woman who ran in the Cascade mayoral race. She earned the second-most votes in the three-person race, finishing behind Steve Knepper, to whom she is only distantly related.
Rausch said he also had people reach out to him about multiple individuals that should at least be considered for the council appointment.
“I think at least keeping that option open and giving as many people a chance to submit and state that they’re interested in filling the position, I think that’d be good,” Rausch said.
Council members unanimously approved a motion to have those interested either submit a letter of interest or come to the council’s first February meeting to talk about why they should be considered.
At the end of the meeting, Steve Knepper encouraged community members to take an active role in what goes on in the city.
“When we’re sitting here, it isn’t about us,” he said. “We’re working for all those people and just be aware that every nickel that’s being given away or spent is your nickel.”