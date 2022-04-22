A comedian known for his “humorous views on rural living” will perform in Dubuque.

Ginger Billy is scheduled to take the stage at Five Flags Center on Saturday, May 21, the facility announced on Thursday.

A former respiratory therapist, he has accumulated more than 13 million followers in total on his social media accounts.

“Shirtless and tattooed, Ginger Billy gives viewers a humorous look into life in rural upstate South Carolina,” states a press release. “And he’s doing it all on his own.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today at the Five Flags box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

