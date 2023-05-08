ASBURY, Iowa — Daniel Moore joined the Asbury Eagles Club in 2013 after graduating from Loras College in Dubuque.
“Right after I graduated and got my new job, that was the first organization I joined,” Moore said. “That’s what drew me in, that people come together to volunteer and help their community.”
Moore, now the organization’s secretary, has been with the Eagles Club for 10 years. And the club this year is celebrating its 20th year of serving Asbury and its surrounding communities with the Eagles’ philanthropy.
In that time, its raised more than $425,000 in service of local organizations, largely through its burger nights and other food fundraisers hosted at the club.
“The motto of the Eagles is ‘people helping people,’ so we do a lot of fundraisers,” said Pam Schaefer, who organizes food and drink as the bar manager. “Any organization that wants to raise funds, that’s who comes to us.”
In recent weeks, the Asbury Eagles Club fundraised for Sunnycrest Manor and the Honor Flight. Its burger night on Thursday for Dubuque Figure Skating raised over $1,700, said Schaefer.
The food fundraisers have become a ready — and high-demand — way for local organizations to fundraise.
“Basically we’re booked up for the rest of the year for the burger nights,” she said. The group also does pizza and taco nights to switch things up.
So far this year, the Eagles have raised more than $11,000. Schaefer said the organization generally tries to hit $30,000 each year, a benchmark it reached last year after the COVID-19 pandemic previously had slashed events and caused fundraising to lag.
Even then, though, the Eagles made their mark, raising enough to donate several hundred pizzas to firefighters, nurses and other frontline workers during the pandemic.
Outside of food, the Eagles also fundraise through annual events such as their golf outing, February Daytona 500 party, and Rock’n the Plaza, a family-focused event featuring a live band and food trucks. The golf outing, set for May 18, is already booked with a waiting list, per Moore.
Two decades after its founding, membership sits north of 300 Eagles, with most in their 40s through 60s, though “we have members all the way from 18 to 89,” Schaefer said.
Shaefer joined the organization within the first two years of its founding as a newcomer to Dubuque and has been involved ever since.
“We didn’t really know anyone, and it was a good way to meet people and get involved,” she said. “We’ve met some great people up here.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
