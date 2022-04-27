BELLEVUE, Iowa — The Bellevue Community Cupboard Project provided food for 12 families — representing a total of 30 people — on its first day of operation just over a year ago.
The project celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 13. It now has served 2,580 families, representing 7,414 people.
What started as a Bellevue church’s initiative to improve local food security has grown beyond what its founders could have imagined.
“It has turned into a tremendous success,” said Samuel Felderman, outreach coordinator and administrator for First Presbyterian Church. “It’s been amazing to see the progress we have made.”
For the past year, the Bellevue Community Cupboard Project has provided groceries for families in need in Jackson County and beyond. Twice per week, families park in front of First Presbyterian Church, list their family size and receive a bag of food.
The program emphasizes providing an abundance of fresh and nutritional food for the people it serves. Along with non-perishable goods, grocery bags also are filled with produce and dairy items.
“A person just eating canned goods is not healthy,” Felderman said. “It’s very important to us that our program is nutritional.”
The church first experimented with food sharing in 2018 by establishing several small food cupboards throughout Bellevue in which residents could put donations for others to grab freely.
When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, demand for the community cupboards grew dramatically and they often would be empty soon after being refilled, Felderman said.
“We got to a point where a volunteer filled them in the morning, and they would be empty by the end of the day,” he said. “We saw that there was obviously a need, and we needed to expand.”
The community cupboard project relies on both monetary donations from residents and direct food donations from local organizations.
Felderman said a majority of the food comes from St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque, which sells groceries at a heavily discounted price. St. Stephen’s is a branch of River Bend Food Bank.
Over time, the community cupboard has amassed about 120 volunteers who help purchase, organize and distribute food.
Bellevue resident Mary Ann Kutsch was one of the program’s first volunteers. She happened to walk into First Presbyterian Church during the first distribution day and was recently retired and looking for a volunteer opportunity.
“I asked if they were looking for help, and they asked me if I could start that day,” Kutsch said. “I’ve really enjoyed it so far. It’s been great for the community.”
Felderman hopes to continue growing the project, particularly through the development of community gardens in Bellevue. More than anything, though, he hopes it inspires others to care for and tend to people in need of help.
“I hope it encourages them to look at what food accessibility will mean for their community as a whole,” he said. “If it can inspire you to check on your neighbor a little more often, then I think we have done our job.”