A Lancaster, Wis., mom is reaching out to the Dubuque community via social media to help track down a special toy lost at a local store.
Ann Yurcek said her son Mac, who has multiple health challenges, lost his favorite stuffed penguin when it inadvertently fell from the family's vehicle in the Sam's Club parking lot in Dubuque on Sunday when the family was picking up a grocery order.
Yurcek said for Mac the toy was a very real best friend and his partner in coping with his complex medical challenges which include more than four disorders and dozens of other medical problems including fetal alcohol syndrome and autism. The boy, now 12, recently underwent an experimental brain surgery as he is one of a handful of people worldwide with one of his rare progressive neurological involuntary movement disorders, she said.
"Mac was our medically fragile foster child who came to us with little hope of his survival at 17 months and failing," she wrote in the post that has been shared more than 1,100 times. "They said he would never this or never that. Mac has proved them wrong. He is a miracle. A tiny teacher who shows us so much heart and determination and never feels sorry for himself."
Because of his challenges, Mac has been homebound since the pandemic, leaving him only Furry, the penguin, to play with, and is devastated by the loss, his mother shared.
Sam's Club management and the Dubuque Police assisted the family in trying to locate the toy, but so far it has not been recovered. Anyone with information about the lost toy can contact Ann Yurcek at 608-331-0149 or Annystribe12@gmail.com. The family is offering a reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.