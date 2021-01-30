LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster faces a challenging housing landscape as it seeks to foster development.
“Basically, every out-of-town investor wants to know what type of documentation we have for housing demand,” said City Administrator David Carlson. “I’ve got nothing to tell them. … There is a lot of demand, but there is nothing quantified.”
Bruce and Sue Fritz, of TRICOR Insurance, donated $1 million to the city last year for the creation of the “It’s a Great Day in the City of Lancaster Fund,” the funding from which can help finance the construction of housing projects.
At a Thursday meeting, members of a committee tasked with reviewing potential projects recommended that Carlson take steps to undertake a feasibility study.
The city hopes to investigate demand for market-rate, senior, workforce and affordable housing.
U.S. Census data indicate that 1,511 of Lancaster’s 1,670 housing units — or 90% — were occupied in 2019, with a margin of error of plus or minus 96 units. A regional survey conducted by Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission highlighted a demand for senior condominium and affordable housing, defined as costing less than $120,000.
Committee Member Les Mack said demand in Lancaster is omnipresent, pointing to the rapid sale of homes in one of the city’s developments.
“You don’t have to do a survey to figure out the hottest commodity in Lancaster,” he said.
But Carlson said hard data would be necessary to persuade investors who are unfamiliar with the community. He added that potential developers expressed concern that the community lacks builders who are available to take on additional projects.
“For this to work, I think we are going to have to identify and work with builders who are (based) outside Grant County,” he said.
A challenge facing the construction industry, in particular, is the region’s low unemployment rate, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., in an interview with the Telegraph Herald.
Grant County’s rate stood at 3.9% in December, the third-lowest in the state.
“The market is just so much tighter,” he said. “If (builders) need to add more workers to take on an additional job, they can’t find that anymore.”
Carlson anticipates the study will take one month to conduct and hopes to have it completed by April.
If the Lancaster Common Council approves the plan at its February meeting, he estimated the city will spend $6,000 to $12,000. Carlson said he will invite consultants to submit proposals.