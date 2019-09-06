GALENA, Ill. — An event this weekend will mark the 160th anniversary of a one-room schoolhouse in The Galena Territory.
The event marking the anniversary of Belden School at 52 Heatherdowns Lane will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. It will feature actors representing two of the Civil War generals that came from Galena and their families, according to a press release.
The school was built in 1959.
“Back then, there was no electricity, no running water and no bathrooms until 1880, when two outhouses were built at a cost of $17 each,” the release stated. “One teacher instructed all students until classes ended in 1943.”
Visit www.belden.org or call 815-777-2000 for more information.