Veterans Freedom Center officials said the organization’s logo is being used by scammers.
The scammers ask for money to pay for military paperwork and other reasons, according to the Dubuque organization.
The post states that center officials “will never ask anyone for money” and that United States armed forces do not use Gmail accounts.
“No one in the military will ever send you an email asking for money for a soldier or sailor,” according to the post.
Residents who receive suspicious money requests are asked to contact law enforcement.