Man convicted again of murdering girlfriend
CLINTON, Iowa — After more than six hours of deliberation, a jury found a Dubuque man guilty of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, stared downward and appeared deflated as the guilty verdict was read Tuesday in the Clinton County Courthouse. He was on trial for the second time for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself. Jurors took more than six hours over two days to side with the prosecution.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said Buelow would be transferred back to Dubuque County Jail to await his sentencing hearing, which has not been set yet. He faces up to 50 years in prison.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III said all of the evidence supported the charge and conviction.
“We’re pleased for the Link family, who endured a tragedy in this matter through the death of a loved one,” he said. “We’re glad the jury rendered a guilty verdict.”
Buelow’s attorneys, David Fautsch and Elisabeth Archer, emailed the following statement to the Telegraph Herald, “This is a devastating day for Fontae and his family. Samantha Link’s death was tragic, but wrongly holding Fontae responsible for it compounds the tragedy. We are unwavering in our belief in our client’s innocence. Our fight for justice will continue because we cannot allow this suicide to destroy two lives.”
Maquoketa children suffer complications from E. coli
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Several Maquoketa children have received care at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City after developing serious complications from E. coli.
But local health officials have not yet identified the source.
Multiple Maquoketa children developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, prompting the treatment in Iowa City. HUS is a serious complication that can be caused by shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also known as STEC.
The Jackson County Health Department, through Genesis Visiting Nurse Association, is working to determine what might have caused the E. coli infections.
Plans ‘full steam ahead’ for MLB game at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After over a year of waiting among area residents, game time is drawing nearer at the Field of Dreams.
Dyersville and Major League Baseball officials are continuing to finalize plans for the highly anticipated MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Aug. 12 at the Field of Dreams. The game was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 13, 2020, but was canceled as COVID-19 numbers climbed.
“I feel people are still saying, ‘Is it real? Is it going to happen?’ So there’s a little bit of angst about that,” said Jacque Rahe, Dyersville Economic Development Corporation executive director. “But everything is still full steam ahead.”
Michael Teevan, MLB’s vice president of communications, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the organization has yet to announce ticket sale plans for the game.
In the meantime, Rahe said the community is working with MLB officials to coordinate all plans ahead of the big day. MLB is looking to hire about 200 people to help work during the game.
Work gets underway on $34 million Senior High project
A new physical education space and a completely revamped auditorium are among the first components of a $34 million renovation at Dubuque Senior High School to begin taking shape.
“I’m excited to see all this work that’s been done up until this point start coming out of the ground now,” said Mark Fassbinder, Dubuque Community Schools’ new manager of buildings and grounds.
Crews began mobilizing at Senior to kick off the extensive three-year renovation project, the second major construction project at Senior in the past five years. The current round of work will include some additions to the school, as well as improving every part of the building not addressed in the first phase of renovations.
The first stage of construction will include improvements and additions to the auditorium and the addition of a performance physical education space and wrestling room.
Multiple local breweries plot expansions
Three area breweries are planning sizable growth in the near future.
Tom Rauen, co-owner of Dimensional Brewing Co. in Dubuque, confirmed that the business recently purchased the neighboring property at 99 Main St., which previously served as the home of canine training and wellness business Fido Fit.
Rauen said the new property would provide additional taproom space and also could be used for private events.
Keith Gutierrez, the owner of Dubuque-based 7 Hills Brewing Co., said the business aims to open a facility in Platteville in August. It will occupy the former location of 2nd & Main at 92 E. Main St.
The new location will be known as 7 Hills North and will serve a wide variety of the brewery’s beers and a limited selection of food.
Potosi Brewing Co. also disclosed that it is planning a three-phase expansion that includes a new canning line, new packaging equipment and additional warehouse space.
Reynolds signs EMS bill, talks ethanol at local stops
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed the impact of the recently wrapped 2021 state legislative session on rural emergency services and biofuels during stops in Monticello and Dyersville on Wednesday.
Reynolds’ day included a tour of Monticello Ambulance Services, where she signed a bill that allows county governments to levy property taxes to fund emergency medical services and training for positions in those services with voter approval.
“COVID-19 made it clearer than ever how important our first responders are,” Reynolds said, applauding the state lawmakers and community partners who worked on the bill in various forms over nine years.”
The bill offers several avenues for local governments to raise taxes to fund their services.
In one, a city and the surrounding rural area it serves could form a district. The district could raise property taxes if 60% of voters in it approve the measure. In another, a countywide levy can be instituted if the board of supervisors passes a resolution.