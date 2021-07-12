Authorities said an intoxicated operator of a UTV lost control of the vehicle, causing a rollover crash that injured two people Saturday at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Passenger Luke M. Tresel, 18, of Asbury, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained today. Another passenger, Megan A. Hammerand, 19, of Sherrill, Iowa, suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.
Authorities said Tyler J. Prehm, 19, of Dubuque, was operating the utility vehicle at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday at Mines of Spain when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.
Two other passengers were uninjured.
Prehm was arrested for operating while intoxicated and also was cited with no proof of insurance, operating a UTV on public lands where prohibited and exceeding the closing time of parks and public lands.