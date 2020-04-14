Dubuque Community School District is decreasing its levy rate for the coming fiscal year.
School board members on Monday voted, 6-0, to approve a $198 million budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. School Board Member Anderson Sainci did not attend the meeting.
District leaders said the district is in good financial shape at this point, but they are waiting to see the full impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and future state aid levels.
“We’ll be OK for next year — no major changes on that end,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said before the meeting. “But certainly something that we’re concerned about is the long-term impact of (supplemental state aid) in a time when there’s a lot of uncertainties.”
Next year’s budget includes an approximately 5-cent decrease to the district’s property tax rate, to about $14.66 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
However, residential owners will see the school district portion of their tax bills increase because of adjustments to assessed valuation and the rate at which the state determines taxable valuations. In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $139,493 — would see a tax increase of $14.66 for the year.
Rheingans said officials are watching the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said his long-term concern is potential economic downturns stemming from the pandemic, which could lead to lower levels of state aid in future years.
Also on Monday, board members set a public hearing for May 11 on the proposed issuance of up to $29 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds.
Most of those funds would be used to refinance 2014 and 2015 bonds totaling $24.76 million, said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer. A small amount will go toward paying architect fees for planned renovations at Dubuque Senior High School.
Much of the preparation to sell the proposed bonds was done before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelleher said, so officials aren’t yet sure how the market has changed. They will explore that impact to decide whether to sell the bonds at that time.