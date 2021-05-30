Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa announced the hiring of Michael Weiler as director of golf. Weiler is a PGA golf professional and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.
•
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque announced that Emily Nelson Rollins has been hired as philanthropic engagement specialist. She previously was the director of the career center at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.
•
Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand name HTLF, announced:
Morgan Kaiser was hired as a loan doc imaging specialist II.
Austin Smith was hired as an administrative assistant I.
Eric Watson was hired as an intern.
Brandie Klemme was hired as a customer care representative I.
Logan Northouse was hired as a customer care representative I.
Kyle Schnee was hired as a customer care representative I.
Steve Woodward was promoted to director, talent management.
Amber Larson was promoted to financial reporting accountant.
Jessica Nelson was promoted to reconciliation and control manager.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Anna Sulentic as account administrator.
Josh Kuhl as sales recruiter.
Ben Dzaboff as associate client consultant.
Marissa Henriksen as account coordinator.
Taylor Banowetz as communications specialist.
•
Fury Financial Inc. announced that Tony Fury has received his Certified Financial Planner certification.