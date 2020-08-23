LANCASTER, Wis. — Storm sirens in Grant County will be tested on Monday, Aug. 24.
The Grant County Communications Center will test the sirens between noon and 1 p.m., according to a press release.
“The reason for the testing is to verify the programming in radio dispatch consoles at the county’s new 911 communications center,” the release states.
Those with questions can contact County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun at 608-723-7171 or Communications Supervisor Chris Johll at cjohll@co.grant.wi.gov or 608-723-2157.