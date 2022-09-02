Saturday, Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis.
9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a cruise to Riverside Park. Live music, activities, burn out box competition with cash prizes and more will be held starting at noon. Food and drink will be available for purchase; no carry-ins. Cruise participants can meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at Zinkle’s Piggy Wiggly in Prairie du Chien and at the Grant County welcome center south of Kieler. Proceeds will support park improvements. Admission: Free. More information: 608-725-5180.
Ghost Saturday Show
Saturday, Field of Dreams Movie Site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
1 to 2:30 p.m. “The Ghosts Return” is an hour-long interactive comedy show for the whole family. Food available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.
Six-Oh-Ate Food Truck Festival
Saturday, downtown Shullsburg, Wis.
5 to 8 p.m. The lineup includes Birds., Jose’s Mexican Food, That 1 Place coffee truck and more. The festival also will feature local business specials, live music and drinks. Some vendors are cash only. More information: facebook.com/experienceshullsburg.
Apple Canyon Lake Fall Craft Fair and Social
Sunday, Firehouse Fitness Center parking lot and Apple Canyon Lake Clubhouse, Apple River, Ill.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This public event will have arts and crafts, handmade goods for sale, bounce house and food trucks. Beer tent and live music will start at noon. There will be 50/50 and vendor prize raffles held all day. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: 815-492-2769.
Labor Day Parade and Picnic
Monday, downtown Dubuque and Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual labor day parade will begin at West 15th and Main streets and will follow the traditional route from Jackson Park to Washington Square. The picnic will follow the parade and will be held until 2 p.m. at the Walnut pavilion in Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road. Meat and water will be provided at the picnic, but guests are asked to bring a dish to pass and are welcome to bring their own beverages. Admission: Free. More information: tom@ibew704.com.
