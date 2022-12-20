The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will wait until its newest member takes office next year to fill the seat of the outgoing county recorder.

Supervisors on Monday formally accepted the resignation notice of County Recorder John Murphy, who recently announced that he had accepted a job as CEO of Community Action of Eastern Iowa. Murphy’s resignation is effective Jan. 3, the day after his new term is set to begin following his reelection last month.

