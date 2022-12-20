The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will wait until its newest member takes office next year to fill the seat of the outgoing county recorder.
Supervisors on Monday formally accepted the resignation notice of County Recorder John Murphy, who recently announced that he had accepted a job as CEO of Community Action of Eastern Iowa. Murphy’s resignation is effective Jan. 3, the day after his new term is set to begin following his reelection last month.
Murphy, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto also voiced support for appointing long-time Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy to Murphy’s position for a two-year period. The position then would be placed on the ballot in 2024, when a replacement would be elected to serve the rest of Murphy’s four-year term.
Kennedy said her deputy position would not need to be filled if she were appointed — which would create significant savings.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff acknowledged the potential benefits of appointing Kennedy but voiced concerns about the fairness of appointing someone not long after an election.
County supervisors can appoint someone of their choosing to replace Murphy, accept applications for the position and choose between applicants or call a special election, which Dragotto said would cost at least $35,000. A petition signed by at least 3,883 county residents also could force a special election.
A tentative timeline put forth by Dragotto would see supervisors appoint a new recorder at the end of January.
Murphy spoke highly of Kennedy during a work session Monday to discus supervisors’ process to appoint his replacement.
“When I spoke to my senior staff about the opportunities I was accepting in Community Action, I knew there was only one person who was truly equipped to lead the office. That is Karol Kennedy,” he said. “She said that is something she would be willing to do. That made my decision much easier, that the Board (of Supervisors) has a strong option to move forward.”
Kennedy has worked in the recorder’s office since 1991. She told the Telegraph Herald after the meeting she was confident she could handle her current responsibilities and those of county recorder.
“I would still stay hands-on in the role that I am in,” she said. “This would really just be adding the budget and handling more at a time. And John will be good at showing me through (budget recommendations). I can do it.”
Not replacing Kennedy’s deputy position would save the county money, Dragotto said.
“If we decided that the route to go was to appoint from within the office, the savings, not counting benefits, insurance and everything else, would be just under $250,000,” he told supervisors. “That’s quite a chunk.”
That savings and Kennedy’s experience had McDonough convinced.
“That’s something that weighs on me, that we have a qualified person we wouldn’t have to replace, who knows the job,” she said.
Pothoff agreed with the positives of saving money but wondered about the political fairness of appointing so soon after an election.
“It is a substantial savings,” he said. “The only concern is that it is an elected position, and it would be that long — two years.”
Kennedy’s supporters argued at the meeting that while she would serve unelected, she has served in a leadership role in the office under three straight recorders who were elected to multiple terms. Murphy said appointing anyone else would be more unfair.
“There’s the right way and the political way,” he said. “You could appoint the most qualified person — Karol Kennedy, who has no interest in running — then let the electorate decide.”
Wickham also stated his support for Kennedy’s appointment.
“I would encourage the board to also look within the recorder’s office — an office that functions very well, is very efficient,” he said.
But starting in January, the Board of Supervisors will not feature Wickham, a Democrat who lost his reelection bid in November to Supervisor-elect Wayne Kenniker, a Republican.
That will give the next Board of Supervisors a Republican majority, with Pothoff serving as a Republican and McDonough as a Democrat.
Murphy was elected as a Democrat.
Kenniker said after the meeting that he supported making an appointment to fill Murphy’s role but would consider qualifications when deciding whom to appoint. He also questioned the argument about cost savings related to appointing Kennedy.
“Other than what I heard today from John Murphy, I am not familiar with Karol Kennedy’s qualifications or even how long she has been there. So more details about that would be helpful,” he said. “As far as the savings are concerned, if a position is warranted, it should be backfilled. If not, other options should be considered. But doing that in the timeframe of filling a vacancy would be difficult.”
Murphy said the board choosing to seek other applicants than Kennedy would set a partisan tone for the next two years.
“Karol is the mission-critical person for the recorder’s office, the one who will keep the train on the tracks,” he said.
