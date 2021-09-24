Hillcrest Family Services recently honored a longtime leader by renaming one of the buildings on its Dubuque campus in his honor.
At a ceremony celebrating the organization’s 125th anniversary, Hillcrest officials dedicated the former Anna B. Lawther Academy building at 2505 Wilbricht Lane as the new Gary Gansemer Center.
“It was a great privilege and a very humbling moment for me,” said Gansemer, who served at Hillcrest for 31 years, including 19 years as its president and CEO.
Mike Fidgeon, current president and CEO of Hillcrest, reflected on Gansemer’s contributions to the nonprofit.
“When you consider the 125-year legacy of the organization, for a single person to have (been involved) for 31 years, which is about 25 percent of that time, that’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment for Gary and the organization,” Fidgeon said.
Gansemer retired in 2017 before returning to briefly lead the organization in an interim capacity in the fall of 2019. He said he worked with over 2,300 staff and board members during his three decades at Hillcrest.
“(The dedication) represents the hard work of all the people I worked with,” he said. “... My first reaction is that there should be over 2,300 other names up there alongside mine.”
The Gary Gansemer Center previously housed Anna B. Lawther Academy, an alternative learning site that closed in 2019. The building now contains the recently opened A New Day Walk-In Center, which Fidgeon described as an “access hub” for brain health care.
The center provides services such as initial assessments, referrals to internal or external providers and a variety of telehealth resources. It also serves as a drop-off location for law-enforcement in non-medical and non-criminal calls.
“This creates an alternative for something that’s more appropriately treated by mental health and brain health (care) or behavioral intervention,” Fidgeon said.
The center is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, but Fidgeon said the nonprofit hopes to eventually offer 24/7 services.
In his retirement, Gansemer continues to be involved with Hillcrest and is now writing a book chronicling the nonprofit’s history.
He described how he grew up on Bunker Hill Road, near the Hillcrest campus. As a child, he often wondered what would become of the land that now holds the Gary Gansemer Center.
“Sixty years later, to see a building there that has my name on it is surreal,” he said.