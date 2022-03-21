LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County supervisors during a recent meeting drifted away from proposed amendments to rules of the county board, instead spending a half-hour talking about the value of allowing participation and voting on resolutions via video conferencing.
It prompted Supervisor Mike Lieurance to say it's time for Grant County "to crawl out from under the rock” and allow people to participate, vote and receive a per diem while attending board meetings remotely.
Lieurance was participating in the meeting via telephone conference call and voted in favor of the rules proposed for the county board. Lieurance was allowed to participate via conference call because the county is still under an emergency proclamation for operations concerning COVID-19.
Supervisor Pat Schroeder said in-person participation should be requirement for all county board meetings going forward. He recalled a time when a supervisor was brought to the site of the county board meeting by ambulance so they could vote on an issue.
Schroeder became frustrated after Supervisor Gary Ranum talked about his meeting participation earlier this year from his son's home in California. Ranum said he did just as much preparation for the meetings he attended via Zoom from California and never interacted with his family during those meetings.
Supervisor Carol Beals also spoke highly of the Zoom option. She said for committees, the Zoom option has worked well by allowing health experts to participate when their busy schedules don't allow them to be physically present.
"We need to get with the program here," Beals said. "We're spending a ton of money on technology."
Beals also said she thinks any discussion on the use of technology for meetings should not be voted on by the current board. She pointed to the April 5 election and that the county board could have "at least seven new members." All 17 county board seats will be on the ballot, and in seven of those races, a challenger is among the candidates.
A frustrated Schroeder made a motion to get the discussion going on the next agenda item, which was participation in meetings using electronic means. Schroeder called for all county meetings in the future to be held via Zoom.
"To hell with it," said Schroeder. "If being present isn't more important, than let's go to Zoom."
It received a second from Ranum, but both later withdrew their motions.
County Corporation Counsel Ben Wood brought supervisors back to making changes to the rules of the county board.
"Getting rid of Zoom is not the issue," Wood said. "The issue is what is the definition of a quorum."
The amended rules presented said "the majority of the members physically present shall constitute a quorum."
The amended rules were approved by the county board, 15-2. Supervisors Greg Fry and John Beinborn cast the dissenting votes.
The issue over participation through electronic means was not voted on by the county board. Instead, Wood was asked to update the current rules for participating of county board meetings via telephone conference call or electronic means. It will be brought back to the board at a future meeting.