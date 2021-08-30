GALENA, Ill. — Doug and Katy Meyer and their kids — Calvin, Norah, Caroline and Hattie — gathered around closer to Patrick DeGeorge as he grasped the trailing end of a 1,200-pound, Civil War-era cannon.
“I’m going to show you how they moved the cannons,” said DeGeorge, a Civil War reenactor from McHenry, Ill.
DeGeorge and about 150 other participants in period uniforms and roles spent Sunday providing a live-action history lesson during the Grant’s Home Front Reenactment & Encampment at Depot Park in Galena.
“I wouldn’t say we’re history buffs, but we like learning about history and that’s why we decided to come check it out,” said Doug Meyer, of Woodstock, Ill., of the two-day event that concluded Sunday.
DeGeorge was an experienced instructor for the Meyer family. The 41-year-old is a member of the Battery G 2nd Illinois Light Artillery Civil War reenactors group and has been participating in such events since before he could walk.
“I started very young. I’ve been doing this about 40 years,” DeGeorge said. “My father started doing this in 1978 and brought me along just about as a newborn. He was carrying me in a basket at Gettysburg in 1981 and I’ve been with Battery G ever since.”
DeGeorge participates in 10 to 12 reenactment events during the course of the summer, largely throughout the Midwest, as well as at least one national event, typically held in Gettysburg, Pa., Virginia or Georgia. Research fills much of the remainder of DeGeorge’s year.
“To be really well-versed in this, you have to understand artillery tactics of the Civil War, specifically for the types of cannons that we have,” he said. “We have to know the types of ammunition and the range of the cannon. In this case, since it is an original (cannon), we want to know what unit was it assigned to and what battles did it serve in. On top of that, we do a lot of research in the soldiers we represent. What battles did they fight in and where did the soldiers go.”
Trevor Steinbach, of Batavia, Ill., is the president of Tri-State Historical Presentations, the hosts for the event. He spoke of the learning opportunities that a well-researched reenactment can provide to visitors.
“I was a social studies teacher,” Steinbach said. “This event makes the page (of a history book) come alive. It excites kids about history.”
Reenactor Carolyn Richard, of Hazel Green, Wis., spent time explaining the emerging role of the nurse during the Civil War to Kim and Paul Szadziewicz, of Elmhurst, Ill.
“We’re just enjoying (this event) so much,” Kim Szadziewicz said. “The education I have gotten here is just phenomenal — it’s fun.”
DeGeorge said his biggest thrill is expanding visitors’ knowledge of the Civil War — beyond the well-known figures such as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Gen. Robert E. Lee.
“By doing this, we show (visitors) the troops on the ground — the people you don’t necessarily hear about in history books,” DeGeorge said. “They get a little more in-depth idea of what life was really like.”