FARLEY, Iowa — Lory Young understands the importance of her title as city administrator, a first for the City of Farley.
She has been in her job for a month.
“I feel like I had some high expectations,” Young said about her hiring. “Now, I have to live up to those expectations since I am the first city administrator.”
Young has 18 years of experience working in city government. She most recently was the city administrator for Gaylord, Minn., and she also spent years as the city clerk and finance officer in Riverside, Iowa.
She said that she was looking to move back to Iowa, which attracted her to the Farley job. She has adult children that live in Iowa City and Ames.
“I grew up on a farm,” Young added. “I’ve always enjoyed rural America and small towns, and I wanted Farley to keep its small-town roots as we grow.”
Mayor Jeff Simon said Young has been doing a “great job” so far. She has met with citizens and community leaders while getting acclimated to the community, he said.
Since Farley has grown over the past several years, Simon said adding a city administrator position was needed to help the community continue moving forward.
“The administrator addresses an area in city government that we didn’t have before … that will help collaborate with the mayor and council and staff with planning and improving our operations and making all our processes work better,” he said.
However, the city is looking for a city clerk now. Young said she had let her city clerk certifications expire while she was working in Minnesota because she wasn’t anticipating needing them again.
But in her role as city administrator, Young said she looks forward to helping find ways for Farley to grow and that she wants to continue adding to the community’s economic development and housing opportunities.
She also mentioned several big events happening in Farley currently, including the multi-million-dollar Farley Community Park improvements. Continuing throughout the year, the project will bring a new pavilion, walking path and a splash pad to the park. A fundraising event for the project will be held on June 25.
Young added that this year marks the Farley Fire Department’s 100th anniversary, and a big celebration is planned for June 26 in the city’s downtown area.
In the meantime, Young said she is enjoying getting to know her new home.
“Everybody’s been very kind, welcoming, very friendly,” she said. “People will walk in just to say hello. I’m getting to know the residents and business owners.”