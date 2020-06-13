During the next few years, eastern Iowa will undergo multiple road improvement projects, bridge replacements and street reconstruction work as part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s recent $3.6 billion, five-year highway transportation plan.
Here is a list of DOT projects slated for the next five years:
Dubuque County
Stretching 9.4 miles along Iowa 136 from Dyersville in to Luxemburg, the DOT will complete a $1.27 million road repaving project and four-foot shoulder paving project.
“That would likely start next year,” said DOT resident construction engineer Hugh Holak. “The existing pavement is deteriorated and showing its age.”
In fiscal year 2024, both an east and westbound bridge on Iowa 136 in Dyersville will receive new deck overlays, which will replace any worn or broken concrete on the bridge, Holak said.
“It is a surface rehabilitation for a bridge,” he said. “Any concrete that is deteriorated is removed. It seals any cracks and loose concrete is replaced.”
The cost for both bridges is $557,000.
• In fiscal year 2024, two Epworth bridges on U.S. 20 will receive new deck overlays. The eastbound bridge will be restored using a thin coat of epoxy — the newer method of bridge repair, said Scott Neubauer, bridge maintenance and inspection engineer with the DOT.
The westbound bridge will be repaired using concrete, the DOT’s more common method.
“That way we can compare the two to see how they hold up against each other,” he said.
Neubauer said the DOT has been using epoxy to repair old, worn down bridges for about 10 years, but it is conducting tests to compare how it holds up against concrete.
“The epoxy is something that is newer to us,” he said. “It is just a lot faster (than concrete) to get in and get out.”
The two bridge projects will cost $329,000.
• In Farley, east and westbound bridges will undergo the same project, but both will be complete using epoxy rather than concrete.
The project will begin in fiscal year 2024 and will cost $310,000.
• A Maquoketa River bridge on U.S. 20 will receive a deck overlay using epoxy to seal its deck. The project will begin in fiscal year 2024 and cost $354,000.
Delaware County
In the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the DOT will allocate $382,000 to the City of Manchester to assist with its $4.3 million road widening project.
The project will widen a portion of North Franklin Street between Seeley and Acers streets. A third lane will be added to the road, as will a center turning lane.
“It was to address the traffic flow,” said City Administrator Tim Vick. “Acers Street is one of most congested areas because it is the street most people take to get to the elementary school, middle school and fairgrounds.”
The project is expected to wrap up in August.
Jackson County
About 1.7 miles of road along U.S. 62 to Iowa 62 in Maquoketa will receive $3.6 million of work to rehabilitate the road in fiscal year 2021.
• In fiscal year 2022, a 2-mile bridge north of Skunk River on U.S. 80 will be replaced and receive additional maintenance to mitigate erosion. The project’s price tag is more than $13 million.
Jones CountyStarting next fiscal year, 6.6 miles of road along Iowa 164 will be milled down and replaced with asphalt, said Roger Walton, district structural engineer for the DOT.
“We are going to mill off about four inches of existing pavement,” he said. “They will come in and put in asphalt and that will give it more structure than what it’s got right now.”
The project is slated to cost about $3.5 million.
• A Maquoketa River bridge along Iowa 136 will undergo about $2.2 million of repair and rehabilitation work in fiscal year 2025.
clayton County• A bridge replacement project east of U.S. 52 is scheduled for fiscal year 2023. The work to replace more than half a mile of the bridge will cost $2.29 million.
• In Millville, a bridge along the Turkey River will undergo a deck overlay project to fix any erosion or broken concrete. The project is slated to cost $1.32 million and will begin in fiscal year 2025.