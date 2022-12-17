A Dubuque-based trucking company was awarded $1.86 million in state incentives on Friday for its new headquarters.
Iowa Economic Development Authority board members voted to grant the award to McCoy Group.
The company previously announced plans to construct a 78,000-square-foot headquarters on its 11.5-acre campus at 2099 Southpark Court, with the hopes of completing the project by summer 2025. McCoy Group plans to invest about $33 million in the project, according to city documents.
The state award consists of $930,000 in investment tax credits and $930,000 in sales tax refunds.
The award is contingent on the company creating 18 new jobs, with 12 of them paying at least $26.56 per hour. McCoy Group officials previously shared their plans to hire 18 more employees by 2025 and another 42 by 2027.
The state award is also contingent upon a local match. During their meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Dubuque City Council members are expected to set a public hearing for the development agreement with McCoy for Jan. 3.
City documents state that the city will offer tax-increment-financing incentives over 10 years totaling up to nearly $3 million to McCoy for the project. To qualify for the incentives, the company has to build an about-78,000-square-foot facility and make a capital investment of $33 million by Dec. 31, 2024, and it must maintain its current workforce — which is the equivalent of 248 full-time employees — and add the equivalent of another 18 full-time jobs by Oct. 1, 2026, and remain at or above the equivalent of 266 full-time employees over the length of the development agreement.
