Rendering of the proposed new headquarters for the McCoy Group at 2099 Southpark Court.
This rendering by Origin Design, Jeffery L Bruce & Company and Gronen shows the entry plaza (looking north) for the proposed new headquarters for McCoy Group at 2099 Southpark Court in Dubuque.

 Origin Design and Jeffery L Bruce & Company

A Dubuque-based trucking company was awarded $1.86 million in state incentives on Friday for its new headquarters.

Iowa Economic Development Authority board members voted to grant the award to McCoy Group.

