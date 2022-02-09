Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, recently introduced a bill proposing to use American Rescue Act funds for state park infrastructure, in part to stop evictions of on-site personnel locally and statewide.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials recently announced that they would require state rangers and other personnel who live in state parks, forests and preserves to leave their state-owned homes due to the $1 million that would be required to cover repairs to the structures.
Isenhart’s bill would create a Safe Park Infrastructure Fund with $20 million of the funds the state received from the federal COVID-19 relief package. Of that, $4 million would be designated for the repair and renovation of those homes.
Isenhart said in a press release that he was inspired to act by the upcoming eviction of Park Ranger Jason Gilmore, who lives at Bellevue State Park and also works at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
“The state reported more than 16 million visitors and 818,000 campers in the year ending June 30, 2020, at the sites it surveyed, a record created by droves of Iowans getting outside during the pandemic,” Isenhart said in the release. “Taking care of those facilities and the people who work there should be a top state priority.”
Isenhart did not respond to a request for further comment on Tuesday.
Gilmore confirmed that the Iowa DNR has told him he has to find somewhere else to live.
“They’re giving us to Nov. 30 of this year to move out unless something changes drastically,” he said. “As of right now, they say that’s a hard deadline.”
Gilmore directed further questions to the DNR’s public information office. DNR Communications Chief Tammie Krausman said officials did not make their decision to remove on-site housing lightly.
“Data collection regarding public safety, customer service impacts, and the technological investments in radios and cell phones, in addition to the condition of the houses, helped lead to this decision,” she said in an email. “... This decision, while incredibly difficult, impacts a small portion of this system.”
DNR Director Kayla Lyon said in a memo to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office that only one-third of state parks feature on-site housing for staff and that the costs of those facilities outweigh the benefits.
“Parks with and without housing are equivalently safe, supported, and maintained,” the memo reads. “Additionally, only one-third of Iowa’s state parks have housing. Maintenance is very expensive and competes with public amenities for funding.”
Isenhart’s bill has been referred to the Iowa House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee. Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, serves on that committee and said he has heard nothing of the bill being advanced yet.
“I’m all for our natural resources and parks and rec, and definitely for all of our rangers, but I will have to look into the bill,” he said.