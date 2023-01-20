MADISON, Wis. — Richland County leaders are fuming over University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials' plan to shift to online education at their Richland branch campus after in-person instruction there ends for good after the spring semester.
UW System President Jay Rothman in November ordered UW-P to stop offering degree programs at the Richland campus after the semester ends, citing financial pressure and low enrollment. About 60 students currently attend classes there.
Rothman ordered UW-P interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to produce a transition plan by Jan. 15. The plan calls for shifting to online education at Richland and allowing Richland students who haven't finished their degrees to take up to 40 credits at UW-P or at the university's Baraboo-Sauk County campus. The plan also calls for offering those students a $1,500 housing stipend and free parking at the Platteville campus.
Many members of the Richland community believe the plan effectively closes the Richland campus, leaving the county to pay for mostly empty buildings.
Recommended for you
UW regents and Richland County have a 75-year lease that calls for the county to cover utilities and maintenance at the Richland campus and for UW to maintain a branch campus there with adequate staffing. The agreement expires in 2042 but can be terminated at the end of every fiscal year if state lawmakers don't provide adequate funding and change how branch campuses operate. It's unclear if both or just one of the conditions must be met to end the agreement early.
Shaun Murphy-Lopez, vice chairman of the Richland County Board, said the transition plan is "disappointing but not surprising." He said the board met behind closed doors earlier this week to discuss its legal options, although no vote was taken.
UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said system officials don't believe the lease has been terminated and the system still plans to have a presence at the Richland campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.