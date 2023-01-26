As a national ticket sales business faces scrutiny at a federal level, local venues that use the company’s services said they have not run into issues with the business.
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing this week to examine claims that Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of ticket sales website Ticketmaster and events promoter Live Nation, has a monopoly on the live event ticketing industry. Live Nation and Ticketmaster previously operated as two separate companies but merged in 2010.
The hearing came after the Ticketmaster website crashed last year during a presale event for musician Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.
Those with concerns about the company say Live Nation Entertainment’s dominance in the market has led to a lack of competition and artificial increases in prices for ticket purchasers, accusing the company of practices such as withholding acts from venues that choose not to use Ticketmaster.
“These issues are symptomatic, I think, of a larger problem,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who kicked off this week’s hearing. “Live Nation has consolidated its dominant position in the ticketing and live entertainment markets, and the result is a competition-killing strategy.”
Ticketmaster officials have contended that venues — not Ticketmaster — set service fees and that Live Nation owns just 5% of U.S. venues.
Local venues that use Ticketmaster said this week that they have not experienced issues with the company.
“They are the software company that we use to sell our tickets, and we have not had any issues there,” said Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and finance officer for DRA and Q Casino, which sells tickets for live events through Ticketmaster.
Rakestraw said Q Casino has used Ticketmaster for years, and Live Nation Entertainment has never tried to require the casino to book acts through Live Nation or interfered with the venue booking or ticketing processes in any other way.
Dubuque’s Five Flags Center also sells tickets for its events through Ticketmaster. Five Flags General Manager Aaron Rainey did not respond to messages seeking comment.
H.R. Cook, former general manager of Five Flags Center and now regional vice president for VenuWorks, which provides management solutions for venues across the country, noted that Ticketmaster is a dominant player in the ticketing services industry. However, its dominance has less to do with Live Nation Entertainment operating as a monopoly and more to do with Ticketmaster maintaining the best ticketing service available to venues, Cook said.
“They are the easiest and most accessible platform out there,” he said. “They are going to continue to be big until something better comes along.”
Cook said ticket prices for live events have risen for consumers in recent years, which he attributed to rising service fees that go to venues, promoters and the ticket seller and to the presence of ticket scalpers.
Despite those rising prices, however, concerts still are selling out, Cook said.
“You hear people keep complaining about a monopoly, but they keep paying it,” he said. “Until people are no longer willing to pay those high fees, then they will keep charging that much for those shows.”
