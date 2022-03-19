DES MOINES — A group of Loras College students from France got an up-close look at Iowa’s legislative process this week during a visit to the Capitol.
Over the course of two days, Loras political science professor Chris Budzisz guided 12 students from a university in western France — and enrolled in a master’s-level program at Loras — on a tour of various departments and the two legislative chambers.
“One of the things they study with us is state government,” Budzisz said. “This is their chance to come to state government and see it in action — or inaction, depending on what they’re looking at.”
Student Lea Marchand said Tuesday that the visit had been eye-opening.
“It was very interesting to see this system that is so different than in France,” she said.
Student Alberic Dop said that in France, regional government does not have the impact or even authority that state government has in the U.S.
“It is more administrative than political,” he said. “There are some elected officials, but mostly they just decide how to dispatch money from the national government. There is very little policy.”
Dop also said he was impressed with the access the public has to officials at the Capitol — all in one building.
“In France, we have different buildings (all isolated),” he said. “Here you have all the people very accessible, so you can see your representatives work and talk to each other.”
Student Charles Rouland said he was surprised by how complex and structured the Iowa state government is.
“In France, we have that for national,” he said. “But it’s impressive to see this whole system for just Iowa. I think it’s really great because it’s very professional and people can easily express their opinion.”
During their tour, the students spoke with local lawmakers and officials from agencies such as the Legislative Services Agency. They also happened upon Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Dubuque native and Loras alumnus, as he crossed the rotunda.
Budzisz arranged for the group to speak with lobbyists, which seemed to have a big impact on the students.
“We also met with officials who said the lobbyists are very important,” said student Florent Guichard. “In France, their image is really bad and just getting money for their operations.”