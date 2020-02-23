CUBA CITY, Wis. — A community action agency and housing developer are teaming up in hopes of mitigating southwestern Wisconsin’s housing and child care shortages.
Four to six communities are sought to participate in a $14.4 million project that would include the construction of multiple pocket neighborhoods, each of which would feature an on-site child care provider.
“This is the first time this has been tried,” said Wally Orzechowski, executive director of Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program. “It’s going to be complicated.”
The nonprofit organization is spearheading the project in concert with Dimension Development, a Madison-based affordable housing consultant.
“If you’re looking at the shortest distance between two points in doing affordable housing, you would be looking at larger sites in larger communities,” said Tom Landgraf, company principal. “Given the number of communities in Wisconsin that are rural, if you can figure out another way to get it done, it’s a major benefit.”
Much of the region’s population lives in what the Center for American Progress, a Washington, D.C., think tank, terms a “childcare desert.” In those areas, residents lack any childcare options or have so few providers that there are more than three children for every licensed childcare slot.
Meanwhile, rural municipalities often are challenged to secure state funding for affordable housing projects. The majority of tax credits awarded by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority — about $20 million in 2019 — were allocated for large, multifamily housing developments.
But in rural municipalities, a greater need often exists for single-family homes — small projects that struggle to generate a return on investment sufficient to attract developers.
“Most of our laws and funding applications just don’t fit the rural communities as well as they would in a metropolitan area like Milwaukee or Madison,” said Cuba City Economic Development Director Bob Jones.
By partnering with multiple communities, project leaders intend to reduce per-unit design and materials costs, overcoming a hurdle that commonly stymies rural development.
Known as pocket neighborhoods, the sites would contain about 20 homes, each 1,150 square feet and valued at about $275,000, that surround a common green space.
Most are expected to be rented for less than 60% of the area median income with any rental income gaps to be filled by federal housing vouchers.
At least one residence would house an in-home day care capable of serving up to eight children. Overseeing the operation would be an expectation of the tenant.
Although SWCAP has not selected a business model, providers could either run each childcare facility independently, in concert across sites or under the auspices of SWCAP.
“One of the things I would like to personally see is intergenerational care,” Orzechowski said. “So that if there are people who are retired or seniors, that they could spend some time with the kids.”
Landgraf said private investors will finance the project, contingent on the award of WHEDA tax credits in 2021.
Communities must decide whether to participate by Aug. 1. Following selection, they are expected to cede property to the developer and oversee any rezoning requests. Dimension Development anticipates that construction will conclude by December 2022.
Cuba City has showcased potential sites to project planners, and Jones anticipates being the first community to join the initiative.
“We’re all trying to find new solutions to the old problems,” he said.