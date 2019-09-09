GALENA, Ill. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning near Galena.
Roger W. Holmbo, 72, of Hanover, Maria T. Pulido, 57, of Galena, and Annly G. Alvarez, 32, of Galena, were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Holmbo was driving west on U.S. 20 near the intersection with South Devils Ladder Road at about 6 a.m. Friday when his vehicle appeared to have partially crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by Pulido. Alvarez was a passenger in Pulido’s vehicle. Pulido’s vehicle then skidded across the roadway to the north and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher C. Rindels, 57, of Rockford. Rindels was not injured.
Holmbo was cited with improper lane usage. Pulido was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license.