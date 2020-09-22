SHERRILL, Iowa -- Two men were injured this morning in Dubuque County when they fell and a wall fell on them.
Adam Hershberger, 22, and Raymond Strutzman, 22, both of Edgewood, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department. Hershberger then was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The release states that the medical statuses of the two men are unknown.
The sheriff's department reported that emergency responders were dispatched at about 9 a.m. today to 22670 Basswood Lane in rural Sherrill. The release states that the two men were working on a wall "when a mechanical lift carrying 2x4s tipped into the wall, causing it to fall."
The men fell about 15 feet, and the wall fell on top of them. Emergency responders found them beneath the wall.