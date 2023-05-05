It has been two years in the making over the course of a nearly 20-year evolution. But a longtime artistic vision will come to life for two Dubuque collaborators and the local creative community later this month.
The long-awaited grand opening of Voices Studios, a permanent art gallery located at 1585 Central Ave., will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
The free event will be open to the public and will include live music, a cash bar, a painting demonstration and four inaugural exhibitions featuring two-dimensional artwork from regional, national and international creators.
Originating Voices Productions in 2005 as the creative arm behind the monthlong Voices from the Warehouse exhibition in Dubuque’s Millwork District, where it would take place annually for the next decade, Sam Mulgrew and Gene Tully later took their artistic vision to the streets, curating an ongoing mural collection since 2016.
Then in 2021, the two set their sights on the former Diamond Vogel Paint Store on Central Avenue, purchasing it for $130,000 upon the business’ closing.
“When we first came down to this neighborhood to work on a set of murals, we told the owner of the building to let us know if it ever went up for sale,” Mulgrew said. “We ended up purchasing it without it even hitting the market.”
Work on the 6,000-square-foot, two-story gallery — which includes a working studio gallery that can accommodate large-scale work for artists, as well as a 3,000-square-foot courtyard and sculpture garden — began soon after.
“We went through a soft-opening phase, where we hosted a few after parties for Dubuque Museum of Art shows and private events for smaller groups,” Mulgrew said. “It enabled us to see how the space worked and how hosting people in the space would be.”
The main-floor gallery, complete with a full bar and equipped with sound panels to accommodate live performances, will be dedicated to a single established artist and will rotate exhibitions every two months. There also is a mezzanine gallery.
An intimate second-floor space — named the Joan Mulgrew Gallery, after Mulgrew’s mother, who was a painter — will rotate work from emerging artists.
“It will be utilized as a teaching tool for artists who maybe aren’t quite ready for a bigger gallery show just yet, but who want to gain the knowledge and professional experience behind what goes into creating a show,” Tully said.
Permanent creative fixtures can be found throughout the space, including in its two bathrooms, with work by Mulgrew’s wife Wendy S. Rolfe and daughter Thérèse Mulgrew, as well as paintings by Diego Velez, an alley mural by Jesser Hernandez and an entryway mosaic by Sue Becker — all local artists.
Mulgrew and Tully funded much of the $300,000 rehabilitation of the building, which took approximately two years since its purchase. The State of Iowa also awarded Voices a $100,000 matching challenge grant for the project.
“Over the years, we also have had many private donors step forward who saw what we were doing in the community and who wanted to support it,” Mulgrew said. “That’s made us feel really good.”
The two hope Voices’ presence on Central Avenue will help bring an artistic presence to the neighborhood, making it more accessible to a more diverse audience, as well as serve as an outlet for a new generation of artists to create and be inspired, from two- and three-dimensional visual artists to performing artists, musicians, filmmakers and more.
“As galleries go, it’s something rare that will be quite different for Dubuque,” Tully said. “The location alone gives it more of an urban feel, and it has the capacity to be a little edgier. It’s a space that is intended to honor artists and their practice, to engage young creatives and to be more accessible to a community who hasn’t always had that access. What better way to do that than to put it right in the fabric of the neighborhood?”
Among the national artists who will be in attendance at the grand opening will be Charlotte, N.C.-based muralist Georgie Nakima, whose vibrant work has been highlighted in Elle magazine and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also recently was a part of AT&T’s “Black Future Makers” campaign.
She will serve as an artist-in-residence in the space. Others creatives that will be highlighted during the grand opening will include Melissa Middleberg, of New York City; Al-Qawi Nanavati, of Mumbai, India; and artists of the Scenic Art Loop.
Dubuque artist and arts advocate Briana Thompson will help facilitate a panel discussion with Nakima during the grand opening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“It will inspire a new generation of artists, giving them an opportunity to ask questions and to hear from someone who is out there making art happen,” Thompson said. “It’s a chance for Voices to continue making an impact on the Dubuque art scene and leaving a legacy to that next generation of artists.”
That’s precisely the goal, according to Mulgrew and Tully.
“Voices has always tried to offer a platform,” Tully said. “We’re proud to be able to put something together that can educate, but also create an eclectic artistic experience and community conversation through art.”
