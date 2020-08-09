DYERSVILLE, IOWA — Brown’s Hometown Victory Foundation and the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce combined forces on Saturday for a day of barbecue competition and family activities in downtown Dyersville.
Dyersville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson said the collaboration was a result of COVID-19 cancellations.
“This is our first time combining both events,” she said.
The festivities included a 5K, a vacation raffle, music and children’s activities.
The centerpiece of the day was the barbecue competition sponsored by Brown’s Hometown Victory Foundation and Victory Ford. The fourth annual event raises funds for Reading 4 a Reason, a literacy program the foundation implemented and supports.
Kalie Waterman, public relations and events coordinator at Victory Ford, said the contest is usually held in April.
“We rescheduled for June, but when it had to be rescheduled again, we teamed up with the chamber to hold both events on the same day,” she said.
Each of the five teams was required to present wood-fired pizzas, chicken wings and thighs, pulled pork and pork ribs for judging. Each category winner was awarded $200 and a trophy.
The teams set up at 6 a.m., and by 9 a.m. the smell of barbecue was wafting down First Street.
Justin Leonard, of Dyersville, normally competes with two other teammates as Home Farm Barbecue, but he was working solo on Saturday.
“I go to about five or six competitions a season,” said Leonard, who most recently competed at The Real Squeal competition in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“You can use all kinds of sauces or charcoal or wood pellets, but it all comes down to cooking something right and getting the perfect tenderness,” he said.
The Triple D team, of Dubuque, consisting of brothers Roger Denlinger Jr. and Rick Denlinger, their father, Roger Denlinger Sr., and Jeremy Bickett, brought the homemade smoker that started it all for them.
“That smoker is what got us started,” said Roger Jr. “We’ve been competing about five years. We do about four competitions a year.”
Roger Sr. works in excavation; Roger Jr. and Bickett are technicians at Anderson-Weber Toyota in Dubuque, and Rick Denlinger is a plumber with Bradley Plumbing in Dubuque. They all said barbecue competitions are a fun hobby for them.
“We don’t want to make it a job,” said Roger Jr. “Once you do, it’s not as fun.”
When asked what makes a great barbecue, Rick Denlinger revealed what might be the secret.
“It’s the loving touch,” he said.
Jeff Schmitt and Keith Mensen, of Dyersville, compete as Smiley’s Wings ‘n Things. The two are sometimes assisted by their wives, Beth and Sarah.
Schmitt, a heavy truck mechanic, said barbecuing started as a hobby. He and Keith Mensen compete about three times a year.
“We enjoy doing it,” said Keith Mensen, who is an assistant public works supervisor in Farley, Iowa.
For the team of All the Meats, it was a neighborhood competition that brought them together.
Tim Kramer, James Halverson, Matt Mensen and Larry Biermann, of Earlville, Iowa, began their barbecue competition careers with the annual pork loin competition held in the Timbergate subdivision where they all reside. The neighborhood tradition is 10 years old.
Halverson and Bierman are both sales managers at Victory Ford. Kramer is a supervisor at Stanley Black & Decker in Delhi, Iowa, and Matt Mensen is a millwright for International Paper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“We only compete twice a year,” said Matt Mensen. “Here and in Earlville. That’s it.”
The team also brought Frankenstein, their homemade smoker.
“It’s ugly, but it works,” said Kramer.
“We drank a lot of 30 packs making that,” said Halverson.
Schmitt said the perfect barbecue is a combination of everything.
“It’s the sauce, the meat, the time, the wood, everything,” he said.
“And don’t forget the love,” said Matt Mensen.
Justin Leonard, who works for Farm Bureau Financial Services in Guttenberg, Iowa, said he enjoys the competition and the camaraderie that exists between the teams.
“In the barbecue world, no matter where you go, everybody helps everybody,” he said.