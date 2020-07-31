EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque Fire Department recently received two new training manikins via donations from local businesses.
The manikins were purchased in order to help train the department’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The first such training session was held in mid-July, according to a press release.
The purchase of the “difficulty array” manikin was funded by Dutrac Community Credit Union and A.Y. McDonald Charitable Foundation, who purchased it for $2,300, while Fidelity Bank purchased the second manikin for $900.
Greg Schuster, emergency medical services captain for the fire department, said the manikins will prove to be useful training tools.
“We are grateful for the contributions to our service and the ability to practice our skills with the new manikins,” he said.