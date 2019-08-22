Dubuque County’s newest school principals will welcome hundreds of students into their buildings in the coming days.
Students in the Western Dubuque Community School District will mark their first day of classes on Friday, Aug. 23. Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 26.
Five campuses in those districts will have new principals for the 2019-2020 school year. The Telegraph Herald spoke with all of them about their backgrounds and their visions for their schools.
Doug Varley
School: Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, part of Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Succeeding: Phillip Bormann, who became Holy Family’s chief administrator.
Background: Varley had been an assistant principal at Mazzuchelli since it opened in 2005. He previously taught English at Wahlert Catholic High School and at Catholic and public schools elsewhere in Iowa.
Strengths as an administrator: Varley sees himself as particularly good at making objective decisions, noting that because his children went through Holy Family schools, he knows both educators’ and parents’ points of view. His time as a coach also shaped the ways in which he works with teachers.
“It’s kind of the same philosophy,” he said. “I can’t tell them what to do as much as observe what they do and give them feedback.”
Vision for the school: “As a system, we’re moving toward personalized learning, and Mazzuchelli has been at the forefront of that transition,” Varley said. “So, we want to make that successful, keeping in mind that our philosophy is we want to work with parents to educate their children.”
Carolyn Wiezorek
School: St. Anthony Elementary School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program at Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Succeeding: Lori Apel, who resigned at the end of last school year.
Background: Wiezorek taught fourth grade at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque last year, but before that, she was an assistant professor of education at Clarke University. She also previously taught at St. Anthony and served as the gifted and talented facilitator at Sageville Elementary School.
Strengths as an administrator: Wiezorek said she focuses on good instruction and analyzing what teachers are doing to make students’ learning more interesting and personal. She also puts an emphasis on innovation.
“I think we need to look at school differently, so encouraging students and teachers to share their ideas and share what they want school to look like,” she said.
Vision for the school: “I see us just continuously becoming more student-focused ... to continuously look at what our students need, what they want, what makes school fun and interesting for them,” Wiezorek said.
Nicholas Hess
School: Kennedy Elementary School in the Dubuque Community School District.
Succeeding: Brenda Duvel, who became the district’s executive director of special education.
Background: Hess had been a special education instructional coach at Kennedy since 2016. He previously worked as a special education teacher and instructional coach at Bryant Elementary School in Dubuque and as a teacher in the Northwest Special Education Cooperative in Illinois.
Strengths as an administrator: Hess said he believes his background as a teacher-leader in Dubuque schools has served him well. He also puts an emphasis on clear communication and building connections with the school community.
“Leadership really is a connection, just connecting with the staff, connecting with the Kennedy community, being approachable, being open-minded, solution-focused,” he said.
Vision for the school: Kennedy has a strong, veteran staff, Hess said, and he wants to leverage the school’s strengths to keep pushing it forward.
“We can always improve,” he said. “We can always keep going forward.”
Andy Peterson
School: Carver Elementary School in the Dubuque Community School District.
Succeeding: Joe Maloney, who became the district’s director of activities and athletics.
Background: Most recently, Peterson was a principal in the Clayton Ridge Community School District. He previously worked as a physical education teacher at Irving and Kennedy elementary schools in Dubuque and as a principal in Lamoni, Iowa.
Strengths as an administrator: Peterson said he values communication and collaboration, noting that he wants staff to feel like they have a voice in decisions made at the school. He also puts an emphasis on building relationships with staff, students and parents.
“You can’t work effectively with a person if you don’t have a relationship with them,” he said.
Vision for the school: Peterson would like to see Carver continue to be a leader in using technology for student learning. He also would like to focus on implementing the district’s standards-based report card and new elementary math curriculum.
“I think these will be great focuses for this year,” he said.
Ryan Fritz
School: Cascade Junior/Senior High School in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Succeeding: Greg Vander Lugt, who retired at the end of last year.
Background: Fritz most recently served for six years as an associate principal at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also previously worked as a teacher and then assistant principal at high schools in Yuma, Ariz.
Strengths as an administrator: Fritz said he puts an emphasis on valuing people and their perspectives. He seeks to find ways to bring the school and community closer together.
“Really, more than anything, it’s just working with people through decision-making, bringing people together to solve problems and continue to build on what the community and what the school and what the district value,” he said.
Vision for the school: “I think the vision I would have would be rooted in a mantra of ‘take care of yourself, take care of others and take care of Cascade,’ and through that just really developing each person as an individual, which makes our school better and puts us in a position where we’re able to provide support to each other,” Fritz said.