Three candidates for Dubuque County attorney each touted their experience while leveling criticism at their opponents during a forum this week.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters forum featured incumbent C.J. May III and challenger Sam Wooden, who are squaring off for the Democratic nomination, and the lone Republican candidate, Scott Nelson, all of whom will appear on ballots in the June 7 primary.
The fourth candidate for the position — Richard Kirkendall — is not running affiliated with a political party. Because he will not be on ballots on June 7, he was not asked to participate in this week’s forum.
May seeks a second term in office, having topped Nelson in 2018 to succeed longtime Democratic County Attorney Ralph Potter. Wooden is running for the position for the first time.
During the forum, May said he fulfilled all of his previous campaign promises and he hopes to continue improving the county attorney’s office.
“I promised to protect your county’s assets and make myself accountable to taxpayers,” he said. “I pledged to maintain public safety and public partnerships to help our most vulnerable citizens and to proactively reduce crime. I kept those promises and more.”
May has 33 years of legal experience, including criminal and civil cases and advisory positions for multiple local governments.
Wooden has practiced law for 11 years and argued that his experience and focus on promoting cooperation among county staff make him the right fit for county attorney.
“My career has been focused on criminal law, environmental protection, fair housing, personal injury, employee rights and civil rights,” Wooden said. “We need a justice system that is consistent and based on teamwork.”
Nelson has worked specifically in criminal law for 30 years and touted himself as the most experienced candidate running for the position. He vowed to be tough on crime if elected.
“It’s pretty much a fact that I have far more experience than the other candidates combined,” Nelson said. “I’ll defend the Constitution, including the Second Amendment, and I’ll ensure that the punishment fits the crime.”
Throughout the forum, both Nelson and Wooden criticized May’s management of the county attorney’s office.
Nelson called out May for the large number of attorneys in the office who have resigned or retired since May assumed office.
“I think the most important issue right now facing the office is the exodus of experience from the office,” Nelson said. “Many of the more experienced attorneys have turned over very recently, and right now, I think there’s a lack of experience in young lawyers.”
Wooden also criticized May’s leadership as county attorney, claiming he has created low morale at the office.
“Morale is low, and there is not a team attitude at that office,” Wooden said.
Wooden also referenced the ongoing dispute between May and Kirkendall. The latter was working as an assistant county attorney under May until Kirkendall was placed on leave in what Kirkendall called a politically motivated move by May — a claim May has denied. The two men have offered conflicting accounts since, and Kirkendall’s employment status is unclear.
May defended his tenure, stating that he has worked to ensure accountability among staff. He also pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a major challenge that the office faced during his term.
“I think the cornerstone of any successful organization is communication and accountability for all persons,” May said. “Moving forward, I am confident that we will have a fine workforce for the county.”
May criticized his opponents for accepting campaign contributions from donors outside of the county and stated nearly all of his campaign fundraising has come from Dubuque County residents.
Both Nelson and Wooden said they were thankful for the contributions and support they have received from people both inside and outside of the county.
“I am fortunate to have friends from across the country, and I’m not ashamed that they support my campaign,” Wooden said.
The candidates also spoke about their approaches to prosecution and the use of restorative justice.
Wooden praised restorative justice initiatives as a way to reduce the number of nonviolent, first-time offenders spending time in jail. He pointed to unsuccessful attempts to organize a county mental health court and a work program for nonviolent, young offenders, both of which he argues still would be beneficial.
“Restorative justice is the future of nonviolent criminal justice,” Wooden said.
May said he worked to improve mental health services in the county attorney’s office, along with working with local organizations to assist those convicted of crimes in getting stable work.
“I’ve worked closely with The Fountain of Youth (organization) and the Dubuque Community School District to work with the workforce acceleration program, which puts inmates to work,” he said.
Nelson defined himself as “old school.” While he supports more funding to address the lack of mental health services in the county and leniency for first-time offenders, he also believes that the county attorney’s office should prioritize protecting the public from repeat offenders.
“I have very little tolerance for recidivism,” Nelson said. “How many times can they come back before you do something?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.