Police said a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian Saturday in Dubuque.

Carole J. Young, 61, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said a vehicle driven by Valeta A. Brown, 89, of Dubuque, turned south onto Central Avenue from 24th Street at 5 p.m., striking Young. Brown then drove from the scene.

Brown was cited with failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident

