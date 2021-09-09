GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Jessie Westhoff is a busy mom of five who spends a good portion of her days shuffling kids to and from school and sports practices, attending games and school events, caring for her newborn son, helping with homework and making sure that everyone is fed, healthy and happy.
She’s also a cattlewoman and proprietor of J & Co. Beef, her farm in Guttenberg, where she runs a herd of 90-plus, counting Angus and Charolais cattle.
Westhoff, 35, and her late husband, Nick, both products of area farming families, married in 2007 and bought the 130-acre farm from Nick’s grandparents, Floyd and Betty Westhoff, in 2012.
The farm includes an 1844 limestone homestead, which local legend says once served as a community home for new immigrants to Guttenberg. Today, it is home to Jessie and her family — Rashell, 10; Anna, 9; Lily, 8; Cole, 6 and Anthony Jr., 2½ months — her son with fiance Tony Young.
Jessie and Nick began raising beef cattle, but soon realized it wasn’t an efficient way for them both to work on the farm.
“We started with beef cattle and had them for two years,” she said. “We couldn’t make a go of it with both of us working full time on the farm. We both had jobs off the farm and were working full-time beef cattle. It was just a lot. We decided we might as well have dairy cattle so we could both work full time on the farm.”
In 2011, Nick was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 26, and the lives of the young couple were turned upside down.
“He had surgery, and he fought really hard,” Westhoff said. “He was in remission for a while, and when he was in remission, we adopted our children.”
Unable to have children, they had long been exploring the possibility of adopting. They were licensed as foster parents, hoping it would be the road to adoption. That turned out to be the case.
Rashell, Anna and Lily, all full siblings, became the apples of their father’s eye. And when the family got a call soon after that the girls’ infant brother, Cole, also needed a home, there was no doubt he would become part of the Westhoff family.
Sadly, Nick’s cancer did not stay in remission.
“It just came back,” Westhoff said. “He was 32. He passed away in August of 2018.”
Jessie grew up in a local farming family with her parents, Tony and Mona Adams, and three sisters.
“There was never any difference where my dad was concerned between chores done by women or men — they were just farm chores. And we did them all.”
A few years ago, Jessie took down the old barn and built a more modern building that would make her job a bit easier. It also includes a heated room that has been outfitted with a television, a couch and table and chairs, and holds a supply of puzzles and coloring books. The kids can accompany her when she does chores, and have a place to stay cozy and take a break when necessary.
“The most important thing I wanted with a new building was to be able to take care of things myself,” she said. “If my father-in-law wasn’t available to help and I needed to get something done, I wanted to be able to do it.”
Nick’s parents, Gary and Barb Westhoff, and Nick’s grandfather continue to be working partners in Jessie’s farm operation. “We’re neighbors. This farm and the next farm and the next farm are all Westhoff farmers. We all just work together. They’ve been really good to me before and after everything.”
Jessie met Tony a little over a year ago, and she said he has been an angel on earth.
“I met this wonderful guy, and I told him I couldn’t have kids. I knew he wanted kids, and obviously, he accepted my four kids as his own, which is amazing in itself,” she said. “But then I found out I was pregnant. I’m like, ‘This is crazy. This can’t be right.’ It took me a long time to accept that it was happening.”
Jessie said that Tony, a Dubuque native, has settled into life on the farm just fine. “He didn’t grow up on a farm, but he’s a quick study. He’s doing really good. I swear, my late husband sent him to us, because he’s just an amazing person.
“The last 10 years of my life have been nothing but a whirlwind and a lot of tragedy,” she said. “Now I’m kind of on the back end of that, and there is a lot of good that’s coming.”