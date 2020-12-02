Evaluations by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources removed more than 30 segments of surface water from a list of those impaired, but changed little in eastern Iowa.
The biannual report on the state’s water quality is required by federal law. Each state must report on impaired waters to Congress.
In this year’s draft report, the Iowa DNR classified 775 segments of surface water in the state as being impaired, down from 831 in 2018. These can be classified as impaired for a host of reasons by failing to meet a variety of standards. But, there are some clear frontrunners.
“You’ll see it’s dominated by indicator bacteria — e. Coli — biological and fish kills,” said DNR water monitor Ken Krier, during a press conference Tuesday.
That rings true in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties, too.
The area’s map of impaired waters looks largely identical to that of 2018. Most of the Turkey River in Clayton County, the entire Maquoketa River in Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties, and the Catfish Creek system in Dubuque County all are impaired in Category 5 for e. Coli levels.
Another stretch of Catfish Creek — from its mouth at the Mississippi River to its confluence with the separate South Fork Catfish Creek — has a second impairment as well, stemming from a fish kill in 2014, due to “unknown toxicity.”
“There’ll be a report of a fish kill, but perhaps there was a considerable lag between the report and the investigation,” Krier explained. “And, they were unable, by water samples or anecdotal data, to determine what caused it.”
Category 5 means a total “maximum daily load plan” must be created and implemented to correct the impairment.
It does not, though, mean the segment of water is necessarily unsafe for recreation.
“The impairment of a use does not mean the segment covered by that use is unusable,” said DNR water monitoring Supervisor Roger Bruner. “It doesn’t prevent the use of that segment for recreational use. By and large, waters in the state of Iowa are safe to be in, use, fish in and eat that fish. There is a perception that once a segment is impaired, it is not safe. That is not the case.”
Krier said each of these reports tends to read negatively.
“Based on our methodology, the impaired waters list is always going to have a negative bias,” he said. “If water is ever construed as impaired or potentially impaired, unless new water quality data, biological data is collected, that stays impaired.”
And, not every segment of surface water in the state is assessed each cycle. Between 2018 and 2020, 1,300 segments were assessed, down from 1,421 in the two-year period prior.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who sits on the House Natural Resources and Agriculture Committees, asked about a Dubuque County segment, in particular.
“Dubuque County just opened Lytle Creek for recreational use,” he wrote in the conference’s Zoom chat. “How and when will that stream be assessed?”
It turned out that the DNR had assessed Lytle Creek this cycle. It was not classified as being impaired, but the agency noted that not enough data existed to say if recreation was its principle use.
What the report does do is give the DNR something to shoot for, in terms of addressing water quality needs. And, as Bruner said, there are some success stories in the report, including in Dubuque County.
A stretch of Hickory Creek northeast of Dyersville had been impaired to a Category 5 level, due to fish kills caused by animal waste runoff from a nearby farm. This year, the DNR removed it from the list of impaired waterways.
“We did have some, where new data — be it water quality, biological or fish kill — made it possible to delist,” Krier said.
The overall decrease in impaired segments of surface water this cycle was largely due to some big maximum daily load plans and assessments of big stretches of big systems being conducted, especially on the Iowa River. The decrease by no means illustrates an all clear for Iowa water.
“I would call it stable,” Krier said. “Last cycle, from 2016 to 2018, there was a 2% increase. Since, there was a 2% decrease.”
The draft report is open for public comment from now until year’s end.