HANOVER, Ill. — The trails visitors hike at Witkowsky State Wildlife Area were built by the neighbors.
Today, the area includes a 10-mile trail system made up of four loops and connector trails — the result of years of work by local residents. The trails are simple mowed paths that meander through woodlands and prairie.
“It’s not like a lawn by any means, but they’re nice trails for hiking if you like hiking in the woods,” said Brad Petersburg, a Jo Daviess County resident who led the effort.
In 1986, Jack and Iris Witkowsky donated about 400 acres of oak and walnut woodlands between Galena and Hanover to create a state wildlife area.
When the Witkowskys donated the land, the agreement was that the state would acquire more land and that access would be limited to hikers, horseback riders and hunters.
Initially, cattle trails did cross the property, but over time the brush over took those narrow paths, daughter Anne Witkowsky said.
Though the property was expanded to over 1,000 acres as the state bought parcels of land and accepted land donations, the state never built new trails.
Petersburg moved to the area in 2006. When he heard the story, it seemed to Petersburg that the lack of trails was a problem local residents could fix.
In 2011, a group of neighbors approached the DNR to ask for permission to clear and maintain trails. The informal group partnered with Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation.
“It seemed like a simple offer but took six years and many meetings to gain approval from (Illinois Department of Natural Resources),” Petersburg wrote in an email.
When that approval did come through, Petersburg led the effort.
“Brad has been a uniquely generous volunteer,” said Steve Barg, executive director of the conservation foundation. “He’s literally donated thousands of hours of volunteer time to this project over nine years. He’s been the leader since day one.”
Petersburg designed a trail system with DNR input and donated his time and equipment to clear the paths.
“Bottom line, I spent a lot of time hiking over the property,” Petersburg said in a phone interview. “I was very familiar with the property and had some discussions with DNR about what they were looking for and what they would allow.”
When scoping out potential trail locations, Petersburg started by identifying natural creek crossings. Next, he considered aesthetics, protecting trees and creating level paths through hilly areas.
The trails, complete with signage and kiosks, were finished last year, but the pandemic foiled plans for a grand opening, though a private one is planned for June.
Barg said the partners are still working on the last piece of the Witkowsky’s vision, equestrian trails.
The trails are closed to hikers during firearms hunting seasons when hunters take aim at deer and turkey.
“We are so indebted to everyone who made this a reality,” Witkowsky said.