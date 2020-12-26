DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The journey to construct a bridge spanning the North Fork of the Maquoketa River from 12th Avenue Southwest to 13th Avenue Southwest has reached another important watershed moment.
Dyersville City Council members now want to take a step back to re-gauge public sentiment.
This week, engineer Mike Kurek, of HDR, told the council that plans for the desired bridge are now 30% complete. But to be precise, these plans now call for “bridges” instead of a bridge.
Previously, one of the biggest hurdles in design was determining how to span a nearly 1,700-foot-wide area without building one monolithic structure. After discussing three or four potential solutions with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Kurek said staff decided a 511-foot bridge to the west and 232-foot bridge to the east — with a road in between — would meet all necessary criteria.
“It’s a big cost and time savings,” Kurek said of the design. “Instead of spanning the entire length or having regulatory complications with a single bridge, we’ve used our modeling efforts to come up with a strategic approach to best utilize this corridor.”
More importantly, Kurek said engineers have been able to establish a “no-rise,” which will save money for a structure that essentially is being built entirely within a floodway.
According to Federal Emergency Management Agency, any project in a floodway must be reviewed to determine what impacts it would have on flood heights. Securing a “no-rise” certificate means supporting technical data that shows there won’t be an impact on 100-year flood elevations.
“To get a ‘no-rise,’ that’s a considerable amount of cost savings,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “We will have a little more capital expenditure by putting another bridge in, but in the long run, it’s still a better project.”
The design also will allow the road to remain open should Dyersville experience a 100-year flood event.
While news of progress was certainly welcome, the council now has a different storm to weather — determining how this should be paid for. That is, if the public still wants the project after seeing the price tag.
The cost estimate ranges from roughly $6.3 million to $6.9 million if a 10% contingency is included. However, the next step would be the second phase of engineering, which is estimated at about $800,000 — a sum not included in the aforenoted construction cost estimates.
And to come up with that $800,000 to continue moving the project forward, the council would likely have to bond for the money.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the council is now at a crossroad, but one they reached deliberately.
When a group of more than 200 petitioners told the council the bridge was essential for public safety in late 2018, it took notice. By January 2019, the council had brokered a $1.25 million deal to secure the necessary land.
Heavens said it was always his understanding that the council would come back to the public with a study and estimated costs, and now that juncture is here, he said it’s time to pump the breaks and see if the people are on board with this amount of spending.
At this week’s meeting, council members had the option to instruct Michel to prepare the contract with HDR for the second phase of engineering, but Heavens was opposed until pubic sentiment could be assessed again.
Council Member Mike English said he thinks this will be a difficult conversation, and a discussion of this magnitude would be tough to have virtually on Zoom. He said he wouldn’t be opposed to waiting until the council can meet in person again.
“And I would certainly like to hear what people think about spending another $8 (million) or $9 million, which it could go up to by the time it’s bid, let and engineered,” English said, adding that eventually, everyone is going to see this on their tax bills.
Michel said it might not be wise to hold too tightly to those figures because the cost of construction materials grows exponentially each year.
From the city staff’s standpoint, Michel said they should continue looking for grants.
“Let’s get it to 95% (engineering) and see where things go,” he said. “Is it worth that investment? If you want this bridge, you’re going to have to make that investment anyway.”
When asked about potential timelines, Kurek said if they started now, the project could enter the bid-letting phase by March 2022.
After more than an hour of discussion, council members authorized Michel to begin working with HDR on identifying possible grant opportunities and opted to continue discussions regarding bonding for the $800,000 in additional engineering services during a budgeting session on Feb. 18.