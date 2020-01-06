Brooklyn Dane gripped the side of a walker adapted for skiing, turned down onto the gentle slope, and let the laws of physics do the rest.
“I like it all,” Brooklyn, 8, of Waverly, Iowa, said of skiing the “bunny” hill Sunday at Sundown Mountain Resort. “It’s really fun because you can go fast.”
Brooklyn has spina bifida and was among the more than a dozen skiers with disabilities who participated in the adaptive skiing event.
The event was organized by Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics.
“It’s awesome,” Brooklyn’s mom, Jessica Dane, said. “It can be hard to find places close that offer adaptive skiing.”
Dean Sturch, a partner and orthotic manager for Clark, said the combination of eager skiers, helpful instructors and specialized equipment opens the sport up to everyone.
“They can all do just about anything,” he said. “It’s a great thing.”
Rob Wagner coordinates adaptive skiing at Sundown. He said specialized equipment opens the sport to people with disabilities.
“Gravity is the key,” Wagner said. “Maybe you can’t run or walk, but because we have gravity, you can go down the hill with any means. That could be with outriggers, that could be sitting in a (sled-like) bi-ski. Gravity is our friend and it lets everybody experience skiing.”
While a west wind blew across the skill hill, sunny skies and a temperature above 40 degrees made for otherwise ideal conditions, including skiiers using specialized equipment.
“You’ve got the wind in the face, going 15 to 20 mph, controlling where you want to go,” Wagner said. “Whether you are an amputee, or use an assistive device, like a wheelchair, we can handle it.”
Now in its third year, Clark’s event drew participants from as far away as Des Moines.
Brooklyn Dane hit the slopes around noon, and made numerous trips down and back up the small lift.
“We’re an active family,” Jessica Dane said. “If Brooklyn can’t come with us (on an activity), we’re not going to go.”