Though many entities have opened back up this year, some volunteer organizations, especially those relying on seniors, are still feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing volunteer shortage has prompted some nonprofits to reach out to new demographics — most notably, younger individuals — in hopes of shoring up their volunteer base.
When the pandemic began, two-thirds of volunteers at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program immediately began to isolate. RSVP connects people age 55 and older with community service opportunities.
Though some older volunteers have been re-engaging, only 150 active volunteers have come back to RSVP. Before the pandemic, the program had 285 volunteers.
“I definitely have a lot that haven’t come back,” RSVP Director Marie Zoromski said. “Some got out of the habit and decided to retire from volunteering ... quite a few were ill and are struggling with the side effects and after effects (of COVID-19)... and we lost a few.”
Once masking became common and vaccinations were widely available, some of those volunteers did return, according to Zoromski. On top of that, the organization has seen several new people get involved.
“Seniors were a big part of the Dubuque County vaccine clinic,” Zoromski said. “When there was a way for them to volunteer safely and continue to contribute, they were interested.”
Resources Unite also connects volunteers to organizations in need of help.
“I don’t think volunteering across the board is quite back to normal yet,” Resources Unite director Josh Jasper said.
At the height of the pandemic, many organizations stopped accepting volunteers and limited contact with the public.
“It seems like some organizations still aren’t doing some of their traditional volunteer opportunities, but it does feel like it’s opening up more,” Jasper said.
Jasper said that at Resources Unite, which connects with volunteers of all ages, volunteers are coming back.
“The entire philosophy of our organization is we know that at the end of the day people want to get involved and make an impact in life,” Jasper said.
But for some organizations that rely on older volunteers, the gap between current and pre-pandemic volunteer numbers has been noticeable.
“What we’ve noticed is that organizations that have relied historically on an older demographic have struggled to get back to their full (numbers),” Jasper said.
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, which is staffed entirely by volunteers other than manager Diane Callahan, is one organization that has reported an impact.
The shop resells donated clothes and home decorations, funding cancer research and services.
“The commitment to the mission and the cause here is huge,” Callahan said. “Everyone that’s here, feels in their heart why they’re here.”
There are currently 30 active volunteers — they range in age from 44 to 94 — and almost all have a personal connection to cancer. But the shop once had twice as many volunteers.
“There are many of us working long, long, long hours,” Callahan said.
The volunteer shortage forced the shop to close on Mondays for much of the pandemic, though it is hoping to add Mondays back to the schedule next week.
Though one new volunteer has offered to help on Mondays, many of the shifts will be covered by the current volunteers pitching in extra.
“We are pushing for recruitment,” Callahan said.
The store has turned to social media to help get the message out, trying to build a more active presence on Facebook and highlighting new volunteers.
“Right now, our huge push in volunteering has to be on social media because that’s where we are going to reach that younger demographic,” Callahan said.
Jasper and Zoromski both said that the pandemic has provided an opportunity for organizations to rethink volunteering and how to engage those in the community who want to help.
DuRide limited rides for seniors to medical visits, but added low-contact services like food deliveries.
Volunteer numbers went from 171 in February 2020 to a low of 58. In February last year, DuRide offered 1,040 rides. Two months later, it did 57 rides.
“Now, we’re back to 450 rides a month and 95 active volunteers,” DuRide executive director Greg Orwoll said.
That includes about a dozen new volunteers.
“It’s kind of surprising, we haven’t done any real active outreach for new volunteers,” Orwoll said.
Because rides are still down, DuRide has been able to meet the demand.
“We’re gradually getting our riders back and gradually getting our volunteers back,” Orwoll said.
DuRide hasn’t turned to recruitment efforts yet, as many volunteers have returned on their own, though it is making a point of again reaching out to the volunteers it has not heard from yet.
“Once volunteers get out of the habit, it’s hard to get back in,” Orwoll said.