Cuba City officials seek public input as the city updates its comprehensive plan.
An information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at City Hall, 108 N. Main St.
The effort, dubbed “Cuba City, Today and Tomorrow,” will update city data, goals and strategies pertaining to housing; transportation; utilities and community facilities; agricultural, natural and cultural resources; economic development; intergovernmental cooperation; and land use, according to a press release
For more information, call City Hall at 608-744-2152 or email CC2040@Redevelopment-Resources.com.