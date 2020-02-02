Police said a Dubuque man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Taylor M. Bickerstaff, 19, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque with suspected minor injuries, according to a Dubuque police report.
The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McCormick Street and University Avenue. The report states that Bickerstaff was driving north on McCormick when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. He hit a vehicle driven by Donella Samson, 43, of Dubuque, who was westbound on University.
Bickerstaff was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and with failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Samson was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and with not having a valid driver’s license.