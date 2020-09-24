The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dylan L. Dahlman, 21, of 2776 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Elm Street on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Sean R. Kramer, 32, of 418 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Central Avenue on charges of interference with official acts with injury and providing false identification information. Court documents state that Officer Benjamin J. Goerdt was injured while arresting Kramer.
- Ede T. Casciaro, 36, of Stevens Point, Wis., was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 61 and Digital Drive on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Kim D. Phillips, 25, of 1499½ Jackson St., was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Phillips assaulted Angela L. Baker, 34, of the same address.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 45, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 14th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Polkinghorn assaulted Jack E. Hall, 54, of 1305 Elm St., at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Boost Mobile, 2013 Central Ave., reported the theft of nine cellphones worth $5,349 between Aug. 6 and 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the store.