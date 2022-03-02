BELLEVUE, Iowa — City officials are moving forward with plans to open Bellevue’s municipal pool this summer after working with Off Shore Resort to develop an amended contract.
In a work session this week, City Council and city staff members shared that Off Shore officials have proposed changes to the resort’s contract with the city. These include a reduction of the city’s annual fee to Off Shore. The savings would allow the city to open its pool at Cole Park.
“We’ve had to kind of backtrack to see if we could find a win-win for everyone,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “This has been a long process, and I think all parties should be happy.”
In April, council members approved annual tax increment and lodging tax payments for 20 years following the construction of the aquatic center totaling $1 million, as well as an annual fee of $30,000 for 20 years to Off Shore in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents. Council members then passed a resolution in November to keep the Cole Park municipal pool closed.
However, a citizens’ group called Friends of the Bellevue Pool has repeatedly asked city officials to open the Cole Park pool this year, citing concerns about safety and accessibility of the Off Shore facility.
Skrivseth and Mayor Roger Michels met with Off Shore representatives in early February. After that meeting, Off Shore proposed an amended contract that includes the resort offering discounted admission to Bellevue residents only during the week, with no discounted season passes and no swim lessons. The city’s annual payment to Off Shore would be cut in half to $15,000.
“We at Off Shore continue to try to be a good corporate citizen of Bellevue, considerate of and responsive to the evolving needs and preferences of the city and its citizens,” wrote Off Shore representative Steve Launspach in a letter to city officials.
The reduced annual fee would give the city more capital to open the Cole Park pool.
“There’s still no money budgeted, but now, we’ve got at least $15,000 coming back that we can put toward it,” said Michels at this week’s council work session. “ … We’re on the right road to getting the pool open again.”
Skrivseth said City Council members still need to approve the amended contract with Off Shore and rescind their prior proclamation regarding the closure of the Cole Park pool. Meanwhile, city staff will work with pool committee members to finalize details such as admission rates, hours of operation and lifeguard wages for the Cole Park pool.
“The pool group was enthusiastic about hearing and discussing the new options presented by Off Shore and working with the city to try and obtain the objectives for everyone involved,” said group member Mark Mueller following the meeting.
Council documents show that the Cole Park pool operated with a net loss of about $36,000 in the summer of 2021. Skrivseth said admission rates will almost certainly increase this year, but the exact cost has not yet been determined.