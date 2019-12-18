Dubuque police said three officers were injured Monday during the course of arresting a man.
The man, Walter S. Carpenter, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. Monday at Glenview Motel, 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 6, on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, three counts of interference with official acts with injury and providing false identification information, as well as a warrant from Champaign County, Ill.
Police responded to that room at Glenview Motel at about 6:45 p.m. after a disturbance was reported. Court documents state that Carpenter gave police a false name, and as Officer Jay Murray tried to arrest him, Carpenter pulled away and fled on foot. Murray and Officer Kimberly A. Hoover both fell while chasing him. Carpenter then punched Murray.
Documents state that Murray sustained a strained left wrist tendon, lacerations to his elbow that required 3 stitches and abrasions to his knee. Hoover sustained abrasions to her hand and knee, and Officer Samuel J. White suffered injuries to a hand.