Holy Family Catholic Schools officials announced Tuesday the appointment of three new principals for the upcoming school year.
At Wahlert Catholic High School, Associate Principal and Academic Innovation Coordinator Mariah Reeves will succeed Ron Meyers, who is retiring after 12 years in the post.
Kathleen Konrardy, Holy Family’s special education coordinator, will follow Carolyn Wiezorek as principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School. Wiezorek is retiring after three years in the position.
St. Columbkille Elementary School will welcome Sister Catherine Stewart, who is currently the teaching principal at Father McCarten Memorial School in Marceline, Mo. Stewart will succeed Barb Roling, who has been the school’s principal for 19 years.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with each new principal about their background and goals as they assume their new positions.
MARIAH REEVES
Reeves, 27, is in her second year as Wahlert’s associate principal and academic innovation coordinator. She previously taught secondary English at Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School.
“I have great relationships with our students here at Wahlert, and I feel nourished by the interactions I have with them on a daily basis,” she said.
Reeves will be the school’s first female principal, and she said she hopes female students will be able to “see themselves in me.”
In her current roles, Reeves has helped restructure the school’s service-learning program and developed a competency-based learning framework. She also played a key role in developing a two-week experiential learning “J-term” at Wahlert, which will launch in January.
“The principalship is an opportunity to continue bolstering those initiatives as we work toward full implementation,” Reeves said. “ … We continue to push forward in the work that we put in front of our kids, and I feel very confident that our students, upon leaving Wahlert, are ready for the next chapter in their lives.”
KATHLEEN KONRARDY
Konrardy, 48, is a Wahlert graduate and is in her third year as special education coordinator for Holy Family. She previously was a special education teacher at Resurrection Elementary School for six years and has a total of 17 years of experience in the education field.
“I’ve had a lot of experience working with all of our Holy Family schools, so when I saw these leadership positions open up, I was really excited to do more and really dig in as one of our principals,” she said.
Konrardy’s three children all attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, and as special education coordinator, she helped implement a social-emotional learning curriculum at the school. She said she hopes to build on OLG’s strengths as she takes the helm.
“It’s a great program, and there’s a lot of positive things already happening in the building,” she said. “I just want to keep those initiatives driving forward and keep the focus on strong academics and the faith-filled environment we’re providing for children.”
CATHERINE STEWART
Stewart previously taught at what was then Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 2006 to 2010 and also served on the Archdiocese of Dubuque’s Catholic School Board. She is “thrilled to death” to return to the archdiocese and said she was impressed by the strong academic focus she observed at St. Columbkille.
“I was also impressed with the Catholicity that was there,” she said. “It is the best of both worlds — the academics are strong, but so is the Catholic faith. For me, those two pieces work really tightly together.”
Stewart plans to begin her time at St. Columbkille by forming relationships with students, staff and families to learn the school’s needs and strengths. She said she particularly enjoys engaging with students and talking with them about where they have seen God in their lives.
“I’m a firm believer that we have to take each person where he or she is and then help them grow to the next step of their development,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know where everyone is … to begin that process.”