A woman who was held captive for 11 years in a man’s Cleveland home will deliver the keynote address for a Riverview Center event this spring.
Michelle Knight will speak during the organization’s 2020 Evening of Light Celebration, set for April 16 at Grand River Center in Dubuque, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
Knight was one of three women who escaped from Ariel Castro’s Cleveland home in May 2013. She has written two books about her ordeal — “Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed” and “Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings.”
Riverview Center provides services for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 Iowa counties and two counties in Illinois.
For ticket information, contact Angie Herting at 563-564-0320 or angieh@riverviewcenter.org.