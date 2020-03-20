A make-up date for a country music superstar’s pandemic-delayed Dubuque performance has been set.
Cole Swindell will perform Oct. 8 at Five Flags Center, officials announced yesterday. Tickets purchased for the original performance, set for March 26 until the global COVID-19 outbreak upended Swindell’s tour, will be honored for the new performance and do not need to be exchanged for new tickets.
Swindell is announcing new dates for the “Down to Earth” tour to allow time for the public health emergency to subside. The country star is known for the hits “Love You Too Late” and “Break up in the End.”
Joining Swindell at Five Flags will be Hardy and Trea Landon.