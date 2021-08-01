Sorry, an error occurred.
Two Dubuque County residents were appointed to State of Iowa boards or commissions, announced last week by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
Trevor Fannon, of Dubuque County, was named to the Iowa Council on Homelessness.
Dubuque resident Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy, was appointed to the Iowa Energy Center Board.
Both appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
