SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city. PG.
Sunday
Special Olympics Unified Meet, 11:30 a.m., University of Dubuque — Chlapaty Recreation & Wellness Center, 150 McCormick Street Extension.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Gettin Into It with Max,9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
JaCi Leigh, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jason Ray Brown, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.
Mixed Emotions, 6 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
“RENT,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Truffle Pig, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Sunday
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“RENT,” 1:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis.
Galena LitFest: Dining with the Authors, 6 p.m., The Desoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Featuring award-winning indie author David W. Berner and best-selling author and comedian Lorna Landvik.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
Galena LitFest: Beginning Writing for Publication, 9 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Area Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 U.S. 20. Attendees will learn the basics of getting published, including breaking into the market with shorter pieces, building up a platform, the importance of social media and marketing and promotion.
Galena LitFest: Sound Play: A Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 U.S. 20. This workshop, by Faisal Mohyuddin, will guide participants on how to use world games to enhance the musicality of their writing.
DESTINATIONS
Sunday
Snow Painting, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Make a winter creation by painting in the snow. Details: 563-556-6745 to RSVP.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Serving: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, applesauce, doughnuts and beverages. Proceeds go to St. Joseph’s School.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Beginning Gardening Class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Convivium’s farm manager to learn the why, what, where, and most importantly, the how of gardening basics.
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials, and be free to use supplies on Open Cabinet days, without supervision. Training should take 15-30 minutes. Register on our website. For ages 16 and older.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.